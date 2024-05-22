‘Best thing to create wealth for public’: Helios Capital's Samir Arora bats for zero LTCG tax; here's why
Replying to a user's queries on ‘X’, Arora said that no LTCG tax will be the best thing to create wealth for the Indian public as it will attract foreign investments and help in divestments of PSUs.
Helios Capital founder Samir Arora has advocated for doing away with the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax in India, saying that the removal will be the ‘best thing to create wealth for the public’.
