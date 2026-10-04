Best Vedanta share to buy amid Q2 results? Vedanta Power vs Hindustan Zinc vs Vedanta Aluminium vs Vedanta Oil & Gas

Vedanta Q2 business updates FY27: The Q2 FY27 production data from the demerged Vedanta entities points to significant differences in operational performance, distinguishing businesses with strong structural growth potential from those facing operational challenges.

From a long-term investment perspective, capital allocation must prioritise volume growth, structural cost advantages, backward integration, and return on invested capital, according to market experts.

Vedanta Q2 business update FY27 Vedanta Limited (residual HoldCo) presents a mixed, multi-faceted operational picture across its retained businesses. Its port operations delivered standout performance, achieving a record first-half cargo discharge volume of 4,185 KT (+32% YoY) and quarterly dispatches of 1,739 KT (+26% YoY).

On the resources front, Zinc International saw mined metal drop 12% YoY to 53 KT, though Gamsberg Phase 2 was successfully commissioned in Q2 with commercial volumes slated for October 2026. The ferrochrome vertical (FACOR) expanded output by 26% YoY to 24 KT following the restart of the Kalarangiatta mine, and domestic copper sales at Silvassa rose 16% YoY to 52 KT. However, international copper rod sales at Fujairah plummeted 74% YoY to 6 KT due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vedanta Aluminium Q2 business update FY27 The business delivered record quarterly production of 649 KT, supported by a 37% year-over-year surge in alumina to 895 KT and a 31% expansion in value-added products (VAP) to 432 KT. Crucially, securing the Consent to Operate for the Sijimali Bauxite Block and commissioning the second zone of BALCO’s 525 kA smelter potline structurally de-risks raw material availability and lowers unit power consumption.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Vedanta Aluminium is aggressively protecting its margins against cyclical swings in London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium prices. Running closely behind as the premier dividend and defensive compounder is Hindustan Zinc (Zinc India).

Vedanta Power Q2 business update FY27 Vedanta Power offers a reliable steady-income alternative, having grown sales by 26% year-over-year to 5,593 million units, led by the turnaround and scale-up at Meenakshi Energy (+111% YoY). Its core Talwandi Sabo plant operates comfortably above normative availability thresholds (83% versus an 80% benchmark), ensuring stable regulated returns.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Q2 business update FY27 Vedanta Iron and Steel faces operational bottlenecks. Although total saleable steel production rose 4% YoY and hot metal rose 3% YoY—aided by a 22% ramp-up in Goa mining—a severe 49% drop in Karnataka iron ore production dragged overall saleable ore down 13% YoY.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Q2 business update FY27 The company's daily gross operated production dropped 19% year-over-year to 72.2 kboepd, dragged down by a 15% natural decline in Rajasthan and an 83% drop at Cambay. Without needle-moving reserve replacements or transformational exploration discoveries, capital expenditures here struggle against rapid mature-field depletion.

Which Vedanta stock to buy amid Q2 results 2026? Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, picking Vedanta Power as the top stock to buy, said that the stock has remained under pressure since marking a peak of close to the 50 mark in June 2026, largely tracking weakness in the broader market. However, the underlying outlook for the power sector remains constructive, supported by rising electricity demand, improving power infrastructure and the government’s continued focus on strengthening the country’s energy ecosystem.

Sachdeva further added that Vedanta Power’s operational performance has also shown strong momentum. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly power sales of 5,593 million units (MU) in Q2 FY27, representing growth of 26% year-on-year. For H1 FY27, power sales increased 32% year-on-year to 10,817 MU, supported by stronger plant performance.

“Despite these encouraging operating trends, the stock has been caught in the broader market sell-off. From a technical perspective, Rs.30 remains a crucial support level on the weekly chart. The stock appears to be attempting to establish a base around this zone, and the broader technical outlook indicates that a rebound is likely in the stock as long as it sustains above ₹30 on a weekly closing basis,” she said.

On the technical outlook, she added that On the upside, Rs.35 remains the key hurdle. A decisive weekly breakout above Rs.35, preferably accompanied by strong volumes, would indicate improving momentum and could pave the way for a move towards the Rs.48–50 zone from a medium-term perspective. Until Rs.35 is convincingly surpassed, however, the stock could remain in a consolidation phase rather than entering a sustained uptrend.

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Meanwhile, Srivastava believes that investors seeking multi-year capital appreciation should allocate to Vedanta Aluminium for scale and margin integration, while conservative investors prioritizing balance sheet strength, free cash flow conversion, and regular dividends should choose Hindustan Zinc.

“Those holding Vedanta Limited gain diversified industrial exposure, but with higher geopolitical frictions and holding-company drag,” said Srivastava.