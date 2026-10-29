Best Vedanta stock to buy after Q2 results 2026: Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas, others — Which is better?

Best Vedanta stock to buy after Q2 Results 2026: Despite the Q2 Results 2026 season being in full swing, some big business groups are almost done with their September 2026 quarter reports, leaving investors to decide which one to add to their portfolio and which stock to accumulate more. In this list, Vedanta Group also figures, as it has also submitted most of its company's report card for Q2FY27.

According to stock market experts, Vedanta Group companies have delivered promising Q2FY27 numbers, but Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) and Hindustan Zinc's Q2 results 2026 stand out. They said that Vedanta Iron and Steel and Vedanta Oil and Gas shares are now the core of the company, so one can also consider buying these Vedanta Group shares.

Vedanta Group shares | Decoding Q2 Results 2026 Comparing the Q2 Results 2026 of Vedanta Group companies, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Ltd stand out as the top choices after Q2 FY27 results. However, Vedanta Iron and Steel and Vedanta Oil and Gas now govern the group's core business post-demerger. So, one should consider keeping these Vedanta stocks in one's portfolio."

Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results 2026 review Shweta Dikshit, Deputy Vice President – Metals and Mining at Systematix Institutional Equities, said, "Hindustan Zinc (HZ) reported strong 2QFY27 revenue of ₹14,582 crore (+76% YoY/+12% QoQ), 12% above our estimate, driven by higher metal production, higher by-product realisations, and a stronger dollar.”

The Systematix Institutional Equities expert said that the company's EBITDA grew by around 108% YoY, while the EBITDA margin improved by 928 bps YoY and 272 bps QoQ to 61.3% in Q2FY27.

Vedanta Q2 Results 2026 review Speaking on Vedanta Q2 Results 2026, Anuj Gupta said, “The company posted a record consolidated net profit of ₹6,202 crore (up 151% YoY) and EBITDA of ₹9,938 crore (up 106% YoY), driven by strong commodity prices and volume growth. Net debt dropped to ₹3,675 crore, pushing the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio down to an industry-best 0.1x.”

Hindustan Zinc's strong Q2 Results to benefit Vedanta shares Expecting the trickle-down impact of Hindustan Zinc's strong Q2 Results 2026 on Vedanta shares, Akhilesh Kumar, Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services, said that Vedanta Ltd is expected to benefit from the strong Q2 results of Hindustan Zinc, because Hindustan Zinc contributes 90% of the consolidated EBITDA of Vedanta Ltd. The Emkay Global Financial Services expert recommended buying Vedanta shares following strong Hindustan Zinc Q2 2026 results.

Vedanta share price target Expecting upside in Vedanta shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The stock is looking positive on the technical chart pattern. It is facing resistance at ₹250. On breaking above this resistance, it may come close to the ₹270 levels.”

Bagadia said that existing Vedanta shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹224 for the upside target of ₹270. Fresh investors can also buy at the CMP, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹224 for the short-term target of ₹270.

Vedanta Iron and Steel share price target Baggadia said that one should buy Vedanta Iron and Steel shares above ₹28 for the target of ₹32 and ₹35. However, he advised a strict stop-loss at ₹25 while taking any fresh position in the Vedanta Group stock. He said that existing shareholders can also hold the scrip for the ₹35 target, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹25.

Vedanta Oil and Gas share price target The Choice Broking expert said that investors can buy Vedanta Oil and Gas shares above ₹29 for the targets of ₹33 and ₹36. However, one must maintain a closing stop-loss at ₹26 while taking any fresh position in the Vedanta Group stock. He said that existing shareholders can also hold the scrip for the ₹35 target, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹26.