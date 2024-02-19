Markets
Best water management stock: VA Tech Wabag vs Ion Exchange vs EMS
Equitymaster 9 min read 19 Feb 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Summary
- With the demand for freshwater continuously increasing, this company has a better chance to become a major player in the water and wastewater treatment industry.
By 2030, water demand in India is projected to be twice as much as the supply. Before this becomes a major challenge, private and public sector facilities aim to set up comprehensive water and wastewater treatment and distribution infrastructure.
