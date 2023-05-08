Best & worst performing sectors and stocks in FY238 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:48 PM IST
The domestic market experienced an adrenaline rush in FY23 due to strong monetary policy stances by global central banks, soaring inflation, and the Russia-Ukraine war. For two fiscal years, FPIs sold equities in amounts of ₹140010 crores in FY22 and ₹37632 crores in FY 23. The Nifty FMCG, Auto, and Bank indices among domestic sectors indices experienced the best performances, while the Nifty Pharma, Energy, Metals, Realty, and IT indices saw the poorest performances in FY23. The NIFTY 50 saw a 2% negative return for the fiscal year while the NIFTY 500 experienced a 3.5% shrink. Unexpectedly, the NIFTY Midcap 100 index had a flat return for the year while NIFTY Next 50 index fell by 9.5% followed by NIFTY Small Cap 250, with a reported decrease of 9% witnessed during FY23.
