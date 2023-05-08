Best & worst performing sectors and stocks in FY23

Siddharth Oberoi , Founder and CIO at Prudent Equity

Banking and financial services, particularly PSU Banks stocks like UCO Bank, Karur Vysya, and Karnataka Bank, ought to be considered among the companies that have fared very well over the past 12 months. In the most recent quarter, these companies' revenues grew by double digits while their earnings more than doubled. This is mostly owing to the drastic reduction in provision that the majority of these banks have made as compared to the same period last year, when it was higher than typical due to the consequences of COVID-19. Also, these banks have experienced a significant improvement in their asset quality, while it is still elevated when compared to banks in the private sector. Stocks from the private sector like South Indian Bank and DCB have performed comparatively better than other private sector banks.