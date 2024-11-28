Potential best-performing stocks for December: A seasonality analysis

The 200-day Exponential Moving Average is a key technical indicator used by chartists to assess the long-term trend of a stock. When an asset's price is above the 200DEMA, it suggests a bullish trend, indicating that the asset has been on an upward trajectory for a prolonged period. Conversely, when the price is below the 200DEMA, it may signal a bearish trend. This makes the 200DEMA an essential tool for determining market cycles.