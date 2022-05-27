Bets shift to dividend  yield stocks amid market jitters

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Investors searching for safety are piling into shares that offer high dividend yields as the grim interest rate outlook and choppy markets prompt them to dump risky, high-growth stocks that were investor darlings during the easy-money days of the pandemic.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Investors searching for safety are piling into shares that offer high dividend yields as the grim interest rate outlook and choppy markets prompt them to dump risky, high-growth stocks that were investor darlings during the easy-money days of the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Investors searching for safety are piling into shares that offer high dividend yields as the grim interest rate outlook and choppy markets prompt them to dump risky, high-growth stocks that were investor darlings during the easy-money days of the pandemic.
High dividend yields become a key parameter for investors to consider during market downturns as that ensures they continue to receive payouts and preserve capital. With the economy facing many challenges, including soaring inflation, monetary policy tightening, weakening of rupee and high crude prices, analysts favour high dividend yield stocks such as state-run utilities and banks.
High dividend yields become a key parameter for investors to consider during market downturns as that ensures they continue to receive payouts and preserve capital. With the economy facing many challenges, including soaring inflation, monetary policy tightening, weakening of rupee and high crude prices, analysts favour high dividend yield stocks such as state-run utilities and banks.
“Dividend yield stocks provide added comfort while investing in volatile markets," said Nishit Master, portfolio manager, Axis Securities Ltd.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A large number of firms have rewarded investors with handsome dividends. Stocks such as Vedanta Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and REC Ltd are among those that have paid more than 10% dividend yields, HDFC Securities data showed.
Investing in dividend yield stocks are seen as a defensive strategy. Still, it is not that investors in such stocks won’t face capital erosion, but the dividend yield protects their returns on investments, analysts said.
“The Indian equity market has been in the midst of uncertainty for the past couple of months. It has corrected 13% from its peak recorded in October," said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities. “The growth stocks have been punished, and many of these stocks corrected significantly. Defensive sectors such as FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and information technology have also corrected. It is advisable to invest in high dividend yield stocks in such a volatile phase," Shah said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While selecting such stocks, investors should also pay attention to whether the last paid dividend was a one-time payout, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
In certain cases, companies reward investors with one-time payouts. For instance, Bharat Petroleum paid proceeds from treasury stock sale and Numaligarh refinery Ltd stake sale as dividend last year.
Further, investors need to consider the current-year earnings per share (EPS) of stock, said Jasani. If EPS is less than the dividend, then it’s better to avoid it, and if it is more than the dividend, it may be the right time to invest, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One also needs to be mindful of the sustainability of earnings of the company, said Axis Securities’ Master. For example, a steelmaker may have given a good dividend payout last year, but there could be a possibility of the dividend falling this year if the company’s earnings are affected by the export duty imposition or lower margins, either due to lower realization or higher cost or both. Investors need to consider financially sound companies with strong balance sheets, stable margins, and healthy cash flows, experts said.