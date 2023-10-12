comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 12 2023 14:03:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.95 0.8%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.25 1.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.05 0.85%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,543 0.29%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 949 -0.68%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Better long-term investment: Nifty IT vs Nifty Smallcap 100
Back Back

Better long-term investment: Nifty IT vs Nifty Smallcap 100

 MintGenie Team

Both Nifty IT and Nifty Smallcap 100 hit a new high earlier this week. On September 15, 2023, the Nifty IT index reached its 52-week high of 33,402.75, advancing over 27%. Meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index hit its record high of 13,079.20 on September 12, 2023, jumping 50 %.

Better index for long-term investment opportunity Premium
Better index for long-term investment opportunity
Better index for long-term investment opportunity
View Full Image
Better index for long-term investment opportunity

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App