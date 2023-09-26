BEW Engineering share price hits 52-week high as Ashish Kacholia-backed firms invest2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:21 PM IST
BEW Engineering share price rose 6% to a 52-week high after two firms backed by investor Ashish Kacholia bought 50,000 shares.
BEW Engineering share price jumped over 6% to touch 52-week high after market sources identified two firms that renowned investor Ashish Kacholia backs bought 50,000 shares on Monday in a bulk transaction. BEW Engineering share price opened at ₹1,550 apiece on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started