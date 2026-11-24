The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cautioned investors against fraudulent investment schemes operated through closed social media groups, particularly on WhatsApp and Telegram. The regulator warned that fraudsters are impersonating Sebi-registered intermediaries to gain investors' trust, persuade them to open trading accounts on unauthorised platforms and eventually siphon off their money.

Sebi said it had come across several instances in which fraudsters used the identities of registered market intermediaries to create an impression of legitimacy. Investors were subsequently encouraged to open trading accounts on unauthorised platforms and transfer funds to designated bank accounts held in the names of unregistered entities.

The regulator has urged investors to exercise caution and independently verify the credentials of intermediaries before responding to investment offers or transferring money.

"Investors are being lured to participate in purported institutional trading opportunities by portraying international stock markets as being more lucrative vis-a-vis Indian stock markets. These fraudsters are providing recommendations on shares/stocks/indices listed in international stock markets/Indian stock markets," the regulator said in a statement.

Sebi identifies red flags in fraudulent trading schemes Sebi has highlighted several warning

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signs that investors should watch out for while dealing with investment-related messages and offers on social media.

These include:

Invitations from unknown individuals to join private WhatsApp or Telegram investment groups.

Group administrators using international mobile numbers.

Promises of guaranteed or assured returns from stock market investments.

Claims of recovering previous investment losses through foreign market investments.

Offers of access to special institutional trading accounts.

Fake trading applications displaying fictitious investment portfolios and profits.

Misuse of Sebi registration certificates and screenshots to establish credibility.

Forged regulatory documents, including official-looking letterheads and stamps.

Claims of having connections with Sebi officials or employees. The regulator warned that such tactics are designed to mislead investors and make fraudulent investment opportunities appear genuine.

How can investors verify Sebi-registered intermediaries? Sebi has advised investors to independently check the registration status of stockbrokers, investment advisers and other market intermediaries through its official website before engaging with them.

Investors should avoid investment proposals promising assured returns, unusually high profits or access to exclusive institutional trading opportunities from unauthenticated sources.

The regulator has also cautioned against opening trading accounts on unverified platforms, downloading unauthorised mobile applications or transferring money to bank accounts and UPI IDs shared by unknown individuals.

Investors can use Sebi's intermediary verification facility to check the authenticity of bank accounts and UPI IDs associated with registered intermediaries.

They should also ensure that they download and use only authorised mobile applications provided by registered market intermediaries.

Kamlesh Shroff, National President ANMI (Association of NSE Members of India), told Livemint: “Investors should verify whether the broker or intermediary is registered with SEBI by checking the details on SEBI’s official website. They should also cross-check the broker’s name, registration number and authorised trading platforms on the respective stock exchange websites. Investors must download trading apps only from official app stores or access them through the broker’s verified website. They should be particularly cautious of unsolicited WhatsApp or Telegram groups promising assured returns, unusually high profits or exclusive trading tips.”

“No genuine intermediary will guarantee returns or ask investors to transfer funds to personal bank accounts or unverified UPI IDs,” he added.

What should investors do if they fall victim to trading fraud? Investors who suspect that they have been targeted by a fake trading platform or have already transferred money to fraudsters should take immediate action. The following steps can help limit further financial losses:

Do not transfer additional money, even if fraudsters claim that more funds are required to release profits or process withdrawals. Save WhatsApp and Telegram conversations, screenshots, phone numbers, transaction receipts, bank statements and details of the trading application. Immediately inform the bank about the suspected fraudulent transaction and request assistance in blocking or tracing the funds. Call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 as soon as possible to report the incident and initiate the financial fraud reporting process. Report the incident through the government's official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

“Investors should immediately stop further payments, preserve all evidence, including chats, screenshots, transaction details and bank statements, and report the incident to their bank and the cybercrime helpline 1930. They should also file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and report any impersonation to SEBI and the concerned stock exchange. Early reporting is critical to improve the chances of freezing the diverted funds and preventing further losses,” said Shroff.

Sebi urges investors to remain vigilant The regulator has reiterated the importance of verifying the registration credentials of financial intermediaries before accepting investment advice or participating in trading activities.