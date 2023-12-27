Beware of Scams: Tips for safely investing in the digital world
Investing in the financial markets through digital platforms comes with its challenges, including fraudulent practices and scams. Investors need to be cautious when downloading apps or visiting websites, ensuring they are using official platforms and not falling for fake portals or applications.
Today’s digital world is the most egalitarian and the most vulnerable space in the world. One may grow and may perish also. This is truer when it comes to the financial world.
