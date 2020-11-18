Beware of the exuberance of the most bullish fund manager survey of 2020

Apart from the vaccine, an important cue that has been aiding investors’ sentiment is another round of relief package from the US. However, with the US election overhang still underway, its timing and magnitude remain uncertain. In his latest weekly blog, Bob Doll, senior portfolio strategist, Nuveen Asset Management said, “The data suggest economic growth rates around the world peaked in early October and have since declined, especially in the euro area. The economy desperately needs more support. If it doesn’t get it, that would represent a headwind for stocks."