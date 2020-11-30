Beware the Dow 30K euphoria

A great Wall Street lesson: Keep those decamillennial hats around. Last Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above 30000 for the first time, but by Friday it was underwater again. Remember, more than 10 years passed between March 1999, when the market first crossed 10000 (with wild celebration), and November 2009, when it finally crossed that mark for good (hopefully). Even more time passed between when the market briefly crossed 1000 in 1966 and when it passed that mark permanently late in 1982.