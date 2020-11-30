Beware the Dow 30K euphoria

Beware the Dow 30K euphoria4 min read . 10:35 AM IST
- The market always dives en route to long-term rises. And tech stocks look wobbly.
A great Wall Street lesson: Keep those decamillennial hats around. Last Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above 30000 for the first time, but by Friday it was underwater again. Remember, more than 10 years passed between March 1999, when the market first crossed 10000 (with wild celebration), and November 2009, when it finally crossed that mark for good (hopefully). Even more time passed between when the market briefly crossed 1000 in 1966 and when it passed that mark permanently late in 1982.
It’s just a number, right? Yes, but blared across tickers, radio, TV, the web and now Twitter, market milestones symbolize progress. Or is it excess? Either way, they’re thought of as a scorecard of success. Oh what a feeling. In many ways, today’s market feels like 1999. Lower-than-expected inflation—check. Relative peace—check. Fed printing money—check. Plus new technological paradigms and IPO mania. Will it end the same way?
