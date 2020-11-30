Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Beware the Dow 30K euphoria
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, a board above the trading floor shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020. The DJIA closed above 30,000 points for the first time as progress in the development of coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin kept investors in a buying mood. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Beware the Dow 30K euphoria

4 min read . 10:35 AM IST Andy Kessler , The Wall Street Journal

  • The market always dives en route to long-term rises. And tech stocks look wobbly.

A great Wall Street lesson: Keep those decamillennial hats around. Last Tuesday saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above 30000 for the first time, but by Friday it was underwater again. Remember, more than 10 years passed between March 1999, when the market first crossed 10000 (with wild celebration), and November 2009, when it finally crossed that mark for good (hopefully). Even more time passed between when the market briefly crossed 1000 in 1966 and when it passed that mark permanently late in 1982.

It’s just a number, right? Yes, but blared across tickers, radio, TV, the web and now Twitter, market milestones symbolize progress. Or is it excess? Either way, they’re thought of as a scorecard of success. Oh what a feeling. In many ways, today’s market feels like 1999. Lower-than-expected inflation—check. Relative peace—check. Fed printing money—check. Plus new technological paradigms and IPO mania. Will it end the same way?

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.