The central government is planning to increase the defence capital expenditure budget by 20% in CAGR terms for the next financial year, signalling a strong push towards strengthening the country's defence capabilities. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are likely to be among the key beneficiaries of this increased spending.

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Beyond these two major defence PSUs, several other government-backed and private sector defence companies are also poised to benefit from the proposed capex boost.

HAL, BEL should benefit the most Aircraft and aero engines account for one of the largest spending categories, thus HAL and BEL should benefit the most, according to Nitant Darekar Research Analyst at Bonanza.

“HAL already has orders of around Rs.2.55 lakh crore, which equates to over eight years of work. Its Q2 sales increased by nearly 15%, while margins dropped. BEL increased sales by 26% and maintained margins at 28%, and it is still awaiting Rs.30,000 QRSAM order,” explained Darekar.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has exposure to radars, electronic warfare and air defence systems, while HAL can benefit from aircraft and helicopter orders, explained Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd, while explaining the two most obvious and dominant players who are likely to benefit from capital outlay.

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Beyond BEL, HAL: 5 defence stocks to benefit from 20% hike in capital outlay Apart from BEL and HAL, Larsen & Toubro, BEML Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bharat Forge, and Tata Advanced Systems (unlisted) are other six defence players that may emerge as prime beneficiaries.

“BEL, HAL, BDL, L&T & BEML etc are likely to be major beneficiaries of higher defence spending. L&T has opportunities in artillery, naval platforms and defence equipment,” explained Dr. Ravi Singh.

BEML plays a crucial role in the development of Integrated Guided Missile, Radar Development Projects by supplying ground support vehicles.

Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock Bharat Dynamics and Mazagon Dock have strong order books and established execution capabilities. These companies' established manufacturing capabilities will provide good revenue visibility, added Singh.

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L&T, Bharat Forge, Tata Advanced Systems While noting that PSU companies are better positioned initially due to their established manufacturing capabilities, Ravi Singh, added that several private players are also likely to benefit from increased capital outlay.

“PSU companies are better positioned initially due to their established manufacturing capabilities, experience and strong order books. However, private players like L&T, Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems could capture a larger share of new orders as the government encourages private-sector participation and domestic manufacturing,” Singh added.

L&T has strong presence in the artillery and missile system, naval platforms and submarines, defence engineering and equipment.

Private player, Bharat Forge is strengthening its indigenous manufacturing capabilities across artillery systems, armoured vehicles, naval platforms and defence consumables through entities such as Kalyani Strategic Systems and Agneyastra Energetics.

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Defence Ministry seeks 20% hike in capital outlay The Defence Ministry has sought a 20% increase in its capital outlay for 2027-28, said Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday, November 18. He also added that the ministry has signed contracts worth ₹80,000 crore so far this financial year.

“We’ve asked for another 20% increase,” Singh said during a panel discussion at the curtain-raiser for FICCI’s Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention in New Delhi.