Beyond buy and hold: Is rotating stocks the secret weapon for portfolio growth?
In bull markets, investors can capitalize on growth opportunities, but stocks can become overvalued. Investors should consider trimming or exiting overvalued positions and reallocating to undervalued stocks for sustained growth.
In the dynamic world of investment, recognizing the nuances of market cycles is pivotal for sustaining long-term success. As every bull cycle ushers in new leaders, investors are presented with opportunities to capitalise on businesses with compelling growth potential (more than 20% growth over the next four to five years), trading at reasonable valuations (typically less than 15 PE for high growth and high RoE businesses), typically at the cycle's onset.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started