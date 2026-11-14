Beyond Coal India, ONGC: 10 lesser-known dividend stocks with up to 19% yield - Premco, GOCL, Accelya to D-Link | List

Lesser known stocks with high dividend yield: Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, Vedanta, are among top names in the Indian stock market when it comes to high dividend yield. It tells how much income investors can earn relative to investment in a stock.

For investors with keen interest in dividend yield stocks, here’s a list of 10 lesser known stocks with up to 16% yield in the financial year 2025-26.

Stocks with up to 19.6% yield CyberTech Systems, Majestic Auto, Jagran Prakash, IL&FS Investment Managers, Premco Global, Premco Global, and Indo Borax & Chemicals have more than 10% dividend yield for FY26.

CyberTech Systems CyberTech Systems has announced a total of ₹24 per equity share of dividend in the financial year 2025-26. With this, its dividend yield stood at 19.6% in one year. The stock closed 3.25% lower at ₹126.50 per share on BSE on Friday, November 13.

Majestic Auto Majestic Auto has paid a total of ₹68.1 per share dividend in FY26, and its annual dividend yield stood at 16.4% for FY26. The stock closed 1.23% lower at ₹365.30 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹379.82 crore on Friday.

Company FY26 dividend yield CyberTech Systems 19.6% Majestic Auto 16.4% Jagran Prakashan 16.1% IL&FS Investment Managers 15.9% Premco Global 11.2% Indo Borax & Chemicals 10.3% GOCL Corporation 9.7% Accelya Solutions 8.6% D-Link India 8.4% Radiant Cash Management 7.9% Source SBI Securities

Jagran Prakashan dividend yield Jagran Prakashan has announced a total of ₹10 per equity share dividend in the previous financial year 2025-26. Its dividend yield stood at 16.1% for the financial year. The stock closed 0.31% lower at ₹66.57 per share on BSE on Friday.

IL& FS Investment Managers The company has announced ₹1.2 per share payout over the last one year and its dividend yield stood at 15.9%. The stock closed 0.50% higher at ₹8 per share on NSE on Friday.

Premco Global The company has paid ₹44 per equity share dividend in the previous financial year. With this, its annual dividend yield stood at 11.2% in FY26. The company stock closed 4.68% lower at ₹395 apiece on BSE on Friday.