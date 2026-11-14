Beyond Coal India, ONGC: 10 lesser-known dividend stocks with up to 19% yield - Premco, GOCL, Accelya to D-Link | List

Several lesser-known Indian stocks delivered high dividend yields in FY26. CyberTech Systems led the listed examples at 19.6%, followed by Majestic Auto at 16.4%, Jagran Prakashan at 16.1%, IL&FS Investment Managers at 15.9%, and Premco Global at 11.2%.

JAGRAN
PREMCO
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published14 Nov 2026, 09:31 PM IST
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Check full list of high dividend yield stocks in FY26 (AI image for representational purpose)
Check full list of high dividend yield stocks in FY26 (AI image for representational purpose)

Lesser known stocks with high dividend yield: Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, Vedanta, are among top names in the Indian stock market when it comes to high dividend yield. It tells how much income investors can earn relative to investment in a stock.

For investors with keen interest in dividend yield stocks, here’s a list of 10 lesser known stocks with up to 16% yield in the financial year 2025-26.

Stocks with up to 19.6% yield

CyberTech Systems, Majestic Auto, Jagran Prakash, IL&FS Investment Managers, Premco Global, Premco Global, and Indo Borax & Chemicals have more than 10% dividend yield for FY26.

CyberTech Systems

CyberTech Systems has announced a total of 24 per equity share of dividend in the financial year 2025-26. With this, its dividend yield stood at 19.6% in one year. The stock closed 3.25% lower at 126.50 per share on BSE on Friday, November 13.

Majestic Auto

Majestic Auto has paid a total of 68.1 per share dividend in FY26, and its annual dividend yield stood at 16.4% for FY26. The stock closed 1.23% lower at 365.30 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 379.82 crore on Friday.

Company

FY26 dividend yield

CyberTech Systems19.6%
Majestic Auto16.4%
Jagran Prakashan16.1%
IL&FS Investment Managers15.9%
Premco Global11.2%
Indo Borax & Chemicals10.3%
GOCL Corporation9.7%
Accelya Solutions8.6%
D-Link India8.4%
Radiant Cash Management7.9%
SourceSBI Securities

Jagran Prakashan dividend yield

Jagran Prakashan has announced a total of 10 per equity share dividend in the previous financial year 2025-26. Its dividend yield stood at 16.1% for the financial year. The stock closed 0.31% lower at 66.57 per share on BSE on Friday.

IL& FS Investment Managers

The company has announced 1.2 per share payout over the last one year and its dividend yield stood at 15.9%. The stock closed 0.50% higher at 8 per share on NSE on Friday.

Premco Global

The company has paid 44 per equity share dividend in the previous financial year. With this, its annual dividend yield stood at 11.2% in FY26. The company stock closed 4.68% lower at 395 apiece on BSE on Friday.

What is dividend yield? Why does it matter?

Annual dividend yield is the total dividend a company pays per share in a year. It is expressed as a percentage of the stock's market price. It matters for investors to understand how much income is generated above the investment made in that stock.

Jagran PrakashanDividend Yield StocksDividend
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