Beyond India and China: Shankar Sharma highlights the real bull market is in THIS country

Market veteran Shankar Sharma has highlighted a surprising trend in the global equity markets, where he pointed out an unexpected regional outperformer: Latin America. In a recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sharma shared a striking world equity heatmap by Finxray, showing that Brazil led the global equity rally in the past month with a 7.80% gain, outshone only by South Korea’s blistering 16.02% surge.

“Sachet Grahak Abhiyan ke antargat!! (Under my Aware Consumer Movement!!)*” Sharma wrote, sarcastically invoking his investor-awareness initiative. “While people debate India - China - Asia, etc., the REAL BULL MARKET has been in... LATIN AMERICA!!! Holy Grail: Wider the catchment, bigger the gains!!”

The Finxray heatmap, dated July 1, 2025, visually breaks down monthly equity returns across regions. It reveals:

American Markets In the Americas, Brazil emerged as a standout performer with a 7.80% gain, followed by the US at 4.96%, Chile at 4.25%, Canada at 3.36%, and Mexico at 1.80%. Shankar Sharma’s focus on Latin America is underscored by the strong performances of Brazil and Chile, which outpaced several traditionally watched markets in Asia and Europe.

Asian Markets In Asia, South Korea’s stock market led the pack with a remarkable 16.02% surge, followed by Taiwan at 7.85% and Hong Kong at 5.78%. Other regional markets also posted positive returns, including China (3.72%), Australia (3.24%), India (3.10%), Singapore (2.37%), and Japan (1.73%).

Although the Indian stock market maintained steady gains, it lagged behind peers such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and South Korea, which has seen a particularly sharp rally during the past one month.

European Markets European markets posted more modest returns over the same period. Italy rose 2.69%, followed by Germany (2.51%), France (2.19%), the UK (1.71%), and Switzerland (1.05%).

Sharma’s comment, “Wider the catchment, bigger the gains!!,” seems to be a subtle nudge at investors and analysts who tend to concentrate only on major economies like the US, China, or India. By pointing toward Latin America — a region often overlooked — Sharma is likely advocating for a more diversified and expansive view of global investing.