Beyond Meat shares jump over 110% on Wall Street as retail investors fuel ‘meme stock’ demand — Details here

US stocks today: Beyond Meat shares jump over 110% on Wall Street as retail investors fuel ‘meme stock’ demand.
Beyond Meat shares jumped more than 110% to hit an intraday high of $7.61 during the trading session on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, compared to the previous market close at $3.62, according to Marketwatch data.
The shares of the company are trading 70.75% higher at $6.16 as of 11:16 a.m. (EDT), compared to the previous trading close.
Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
