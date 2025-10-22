Beyond Meat shares jump over 110% on Wall Street as retail investors fuel ‘meme stock’ demand — Details here

US stocks today: Beyond Meat shares jump over 110% on Wall Street as retail investors fuel ‘meme stock’ demand — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated22 Oct 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Beyond Meat stock jumps 110% on Wall St. as retail investors fuel demand
Beyond Meat stock jumps 110% on Wall St. as retail investors fuel demand(Pixabay)

US stocks today: Beyond Meat shares jump over 110% on Wall Street as retail investors fuel ‘meme stock’ demand.

Beyond Meat share price trend

Beyond Meat shares jumped more than 110% to hit an intraday high of $7.61 during the trading session on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, compared to the previous market close at $3.62, according to Marketwatch data.

The shares of the company are trading 70.75% higher at $6.16 as of 11:16 a.m. (EDT), compared to the previous trading close.

Read all US stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

US StocksWALL STREETRetail InvestorsMarkets
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBeyond Meat shares jump over 110% on Wall Street as retail investors fuel ‘meme stock’ demand — Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.