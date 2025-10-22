Beyond Meat shares jump over 110% on Wall Street as retail investors fuel ‘meme stock’ demand — Details here

US stocks today: Beyond Meat shares jump over 110% on Wall Street as retail investors fuel ‘meme stock’ demand.

Advertisement

Beyond Meat share price trend Beyond Meat shares jumped more than 110% to hit an intraday high of $7.61 during the trading session on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, compared to the previous market close at $3.62, according to Marketwatch data.

The shares of the company are trading 70.75% higher at $6.16 as of 11:16 a.m. (EDT), compared to the previous trading close.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee