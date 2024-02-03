Bezos Discloses Plan to Sell Amazon Stock as Shares Surge
(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos plans to sell as many as 50 million shares of Amazon.com Inc. over the next 12 months, potentially cashing in on a stock surge that’s put him within reach of becoming the world’s richest person.
