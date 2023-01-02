Financial stock hits 20% upper circuit as board to consider delisting plan this week2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 10:44 AM IST
- BF Investment shares hit upper circuit level of 20% on the BSE, surged to ₹350 apiece
Shares of BF Investment Ltd (BFIL) surged to hit the upper circuit level of 20% on the BSE to ₹350 apiece in Monday's early trading session as the company informed that its board will meet this week on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 to consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company from the stock exchanges.
