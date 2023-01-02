The company said that it was in reference to the initial public announcement dated 30 December 2022 made by DGM Realties Private Limited, along with Ajinkya Investment and Trading Company and Sundaram Trading and Investment Private Limited, who are members of the promoter and promoter group of the company, through Axis Capital Limited, Manager to the Offer, to initiate the process of either individually or collectively, as the case may be, acquire all equity shares that are held by public shareholders and consequently voluntarily delist the Equity Shares from the stock exchanges where the Equity Shares are presently listed i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).