MUMBAI: Shares of BF Utilities jumped 10% on Tuesday following reports of ace investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani having acquired 1.3% stake in the company.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, Damani held 1.30% stake in Kalyani group company as of 30 June.

At 1220pm, BF Utilities traded at ₹220.95, up 9.9% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was down 1.5% at 36,152.99.

On Monday, BF Utilities had announced that operations at its Pune office have been suspended, as of 14 July until further notice, to comply with the lockdown order issued by local authorities.

The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹72 lakh in the March compared to a loss of ₹1.01 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales surged 61.2% year-on-year to ₹3.45 crore during January-March.

BF Utilities, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of integrated infrastructure development in Bangalore and Mysore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via