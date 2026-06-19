BFSI and oil & gas bear the brunt as foreign investors pull funds from India

Global fund managers are actively rewriting their playbooks, pulling capital out of Indian equities to chase better opportunities elsewhere. This money is being channelled toward the AI infrastructure and semiconductor powerhouses of the US, Taiwan and South Korea, alongside more tactical emerging markets such as China, market participants said.
Global fund managers are actively rewriting their playbooks, pulling capital out of Indian equities to chase better opportunities elsewhere. This money is being channelled toward the AI infrastructure and semiconductor powerhouses of the US, Taiwan and South Korea, alongside more tactical emerging markets such as China, market participants said.
Foreign portfolio investors were the biggest sellers in banking and financial stocks in May, pulling out ₹23,141 crore, Prime Database data showed. Oil & gas was the next major casualty, with net FPI sales of ₹8,978 crore in May, the highest since December 2024, according to the data.
Foreign portfolio investors were the biggest sellers in banking and financial stocks in May, pulling out ₹23,141 crore, Prime Database data showed. Oil & gas was the next major casualty, with net FPI sales of ₹8,978 crore in May, the highest since December 2024, according to the data.
As the Nifty 50 fell 2% in May, the market rout hit three sectors the hardest: Nifty Consumer Durables plunged over 6.3%, while Nifty Oil & Gas skidded 4.2% and Nifty PSU Banks dropped 3.8%.
BFSI
Foreign institutional investors primarily hold large-cap stocks and both their ownership and selling pressure are heavily concentrated in these larger names. As a result, when FIIs pull out of India, heavily owned sectors like BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) bear the brunt of the selling pressure.
Vinay Jaising, chief investment officer and head of equity advisory at ASK Private Wealth, noted that the financial sector faces the prospect of war-related bad debt from some borrowers, which could surface as early as in the next quarter.
“That said, the broader picture remains healthy – the country is witnessing robust loan growth of almost 16%,” Jaising said.
Shibani Kurian, senior fund manager and head of equity research at Kotak Mahindra AMC, said loan growth has inched up and is getting broader based. While inflation and interest rates are key risks, new rules allowing banks to raise foreign funds via external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposits should ease local liquidity and boost deposit growth. Meanwhile, overall loan repayment trends remain healthy, she added.
“The sector, by and large, has seen improvement in return ratio profiles over the last five years and trades at valuations lower than historic average multiples,” Kurian said.
Oil and gas
Fundamentally, the oil and gas sector is grappling with elevated prices, which are not easy to pass on to the customer, said Jaising.
Kotak Mahindra AMC has remained somewhat cautious about the oil and gas sector, with select exposure in pockets where valuations are undemanding. This is in light of the uncertainty over the West Asia conflict and the consequent volatility of oil prices.
The price of Brent crude oil has risen over 32% so far in 2026.
For India’s oil marketing companies, earnings visibility is still weak because marketing margins remain negative for diesel and petrol despite recent price increases, according to Kurian.
Upstream companies – in energy exploration and production – benefit from higher oil prices and rupee depreciation, but they haven’t been re-rated due to the overhang of possible policy changes and oil price uncertainty, she said.
Gas utilities may be better off as LNG is being imported from new destinations, Kurian said. With the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas flows, the outlook will improve on utilization and lower gas prices. However, if the shutdown continues beyond August, it will likely be a concern as winter demand could harden global gas prices and impact LNG availability for India, she said.
Valuations
Several market participants prefer to stay underweight on both sectors. Their massive index footprint crowds out high-conviction themes like AI and the capex boom. And, the West Asia conflict introduced too many wild cards, injecting an element of unpredictable volatility that is bound to squeeze corporate earnings, they said.
“Specifically, within financial services, private banks stand out as a strong prospect. As interest rates move upward, these institutions are fundamentally well-positioned to convert this environment into a core growth driver,” said Rahul Singh, CIO-equities at Tata Asset Management.
According to Jaising, valuations in the BFSI space look relatively attractive.
Certain private banks trade at an average FY26 price-to-book of 2 times, below their average levels. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may appear relatively more expensive at 2.9 times, but their growth is also stronger, he said. He added that for oil and gas companies, valuations are distorted by oil prices and weaker marketing margins, which translate into lower profits for the industry.
Kurian sees muted valuations in the oil and gas sector.
“Currently, OMCs are trading at approximately 1x FY28E price-to-book value. Upstream companies are trading at 6-8 times FY28E price-to-earnings, assuming oil price at $75 per barrel.”
Amid high crude prices, a weaker rupee and global uncertainties, JM Financial Institutional Securities has recalibrated its portfolio toward sectors offering stronger earnings visibility and macro resilience.
The brokerage said in its 10 June note that it has turned overweight on sectors such as oil and gas and continues to favour NBFCs. On the other hand, it remains cautious on banks, where earnings growth is lagging despite healthy credit expansion, and on automobiles, where rising commodity costs could squeeze margins.