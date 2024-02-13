BFSI Q3 review: Large private banks better placed than others, says Anand Rathi; prefers ICICI Bank, SBI among others
Anand Rathi believes that large-cap private banks have a better risk-reward than others in BFSI, as the government loosens its purse strings, improving the banking liquidity coupled with the robust underlying credit demand.
Reviewing the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector's December quarter (Q3Y24) results so far, brokerage house Anand Rathi noted that the higher cost of fund (CoF) impact seen in banks has not yet hit NBFCs (non-banking financial companies). The incremental CoF, however, is likely higher due to risk weight tweaking by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it added.
