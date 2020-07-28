BFSL offers benefits beyond low-cost brokerage to investors

Margin Trade Financing can help investors take a leveraged position in the market by paying only a fraction of the total transaction value, i.e. 'margin'. With BFSL's low-cost Margin Trading Financing (MTF) facility, investors can avail one of the lowest interest rates in the industry, i.e. ₹0.05 per day for meeting their margin shortfall. Since the average interest rates in the industry fall in the range of around ₹0.24 per day, the cost difference can translate into higher profits from equity trading for investors.