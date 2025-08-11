Bhadora Industries share price lists with 2% discount at ₹101 on NSE SME

Bhadora Industries share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. The stock was listed on Tuesday at ₹101 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of 1.94% to its issue price of ₹103.00 per share.

Bhadora Industries received muted demand for its initial public offering (IPO) during its subscription period. Bhadora Industries IPO listing date was today, 11 August 2025. The equity shares of the company were listed on the NSE SME platform.

Bhadora Industries IPO listing was in-line with the muted Street expectations as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Bhadora Industries IPO GMP today was ₹0 per share. This indicated a flat listing of shares.

Bhadora Industries is a manufacturer of industrial cables and operates under the brand name of “Vidhut Cables”.

About Bhadora Industries IPO Bhadora Industries IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, August 4, and closed on Wednesday, August 6. The IPO allotment was finalized on August 7, and Bhadora Industries IPO IPO listing date was today, August 11. Bhadora Industries IPO was an SME IPO and the equity shares of the company got listed on NSE SME.

The company raised ₹55.62 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 54 lakh equity shares. Bhadora Industries IPO price band was set at ₹103 per share.

Bhadora Industries IPO was subscribed 96% in total. The public issue was booked 98% in the individual investors category, 68% in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) segment, and 1.28 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the Bhadora Industries IPO registrar.