Bhageria Industries Q2 Results: Firm posts 80% YoY growth in profit to ₹11 crore

Bhageria Industries Limited, a diversified chemical manufacturer, has reported an impressive 80% year-on-year growth in net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, according to an exchange filing. This significant increase underscores the company's robust operational performance and strategic expansions, marking a pivotal period of growth for the Mumbai-based firm.

The net profit for Q2 FY26 was reported at ₹11.47 crore, a 79.68% increase from ₹6.39 crore in Q2 FY25. For the first half of FY26, net profit surged to ₹22.36 crore from ₹12.20 crore, marking an 83.28% rise.

In its results for the second quarter and first half of FY26, Bhageria Industries revealed a total income of ₹206.02 crore for Q2 FY26, up by 55.59% from ₹132.41 crore in Q2 FY25. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also saw a substantial rise, reaching ₹24.74 crore, which represents a 46.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. For the first half of FY26, total income stood at ₹369.99 crore, a 48.24% increase from ₹249.59 crore in the previous year, while EBITDA grew by 47.72% to ₹48.91 crore.

The net profit margin also improved, with Q2 FY26 margins at 5.57%, up by 75 basis points from 4.82% in the previous year. For H1 FY26, the net profit margin increased to 6.04%, a 116 basis point improvement from 4.89% in H1 FY25.

Suresh Bhageria, Chairman of Bhageria Industries Limited, said, "We are delighted to report a strong performance for Q2 and Hl FY26, marked by healthy growth in revenue and profitability driven by operational efficiency and an improved product mix. The H-Acid capacity expansion and the launch of plasticizers and ethoxylates are important strategic steps that will start contributing meaningfully in the coming quarters. With a reaffirmed credit rating, robust balance sheet, and steady demand outlook, we remain confident of maintaining our growth momentum and delivering sustained performance ahead."

Business Highlights The company's recent business highlights include the reaffirmation of its credit rating by CARE Ratings. Bhageria Industries' long-term and short-term bank facilities were rated CARE A; Stable and CARE A1, respectively, for a total amount of ₹91 crore. This reaffirmation reflects the company's strong financial health and its ability to meet its financial commitments.

In terms of capacity expansion, Bhageria Industries is increasing its H-Acid production capacity from 400 metric tons per month (MT/M) to 500 MT/M at its Tarapur facility. This expansion is expected to generate an additional ₹50-55 crore in annual revenue. Furthermore, the company has commenced production of plasticizers and ethoxylates at the same facility, marking its entry into the polymer additives market for PVC, cable, flooring, footwear, and automotive components.

These strategic initiatives are part of Bhageria Industries' broader plan to diversify its product offerings and strengthen its market position. The company's focus on expanding its product portfolio and enhancing its production capabilities is aimed at capturing new market opportunities and driving long-term growth.