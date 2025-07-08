Bharat Bandh: Will the Indian stock market remain open or closed tomorrow?

Indian stock market: Ahead of the Bharat Bandh on July 9, which could see participation from 25 crore workers, investors are wondering whether it would impact the functioning of the Indian stock market.

The Indian financial markets, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will see normal trading on July 9, 2025, irrespective of the Bharat Band tomorrow. The Indian stock market will open for trading at 9 am and close at 3.30 pm.

What is Bharat Band? According to a PTI report, the Bharat Bandh is being organised by a forum of 10 central trade unions and their associates to "oppose the anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the government".

In a statement, the forum has called for making "the nationwide general strike a grand success", and said preparations have been taken up in earnest by unions in all sectors of the formal and informal/unorganised economy, the PTI report.

Workers from banking, insurance, postal to coal mining, highway and construction are expected to participate in the Bharat Bandh.

Indian stock market holidays According to the market holiday calendar, there are 14 holidays in 2025, wITh seven holidays observed till July. The next holiday will fall in August. Here's a look at the upcoming stock market holidays:

Independence Day - August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi - August 27

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra - October 2

Diwali Laxmi Pujan - October 21

Balipratipada - October 22

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev - November 5

Christmas - December 25

Stock market today The Indian stock market indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in IT and banking stocks and an overall positive trend in the Indian stock market despite the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump on several Asian economies.

BSE Sensex closed higher by 270 points to settle at 83,712 while NSE Nifty climbed 61.20 points to settle at 25,523. The indices traded on a flat note for most of the trade, only to see some late-session buying.

Investors are awaiting definitive progress on the proposed India-US trade even as the US extended the suspension of reciprocal tariffs until August 1, experts said.

"The Indian equity market remained largely range-bound as investors awaited definitive progress on the India–US trade agreement. While sentiment remains cautiously optimistic about a potential deal, the lack of formal confirmation has restrained fresh buying activity. Moreover, the U.S. decision to extend the deadline for implementing 25% tariffs on key trading partners has led investors to adopt a more defensive approach," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

As the Q1FY26 earnings season approaches, market focus is expected to shift toward corporate performance and management commentary, which will likely guide future market momentum, Nair added.