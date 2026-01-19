Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing: Shares make bumper debut on Indian stock market, list at 96% premium

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Jan 2026, 10:06 AM IST
Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing: Shares make bumper debut on Indian stock market, list at 96% premium(An AI-generated image)

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Listing: Bharat Coking Coal share price made a bumper debut on the Indian stock market on Monday, January 19. The shares of Bharat Coking Coal are listed at a premium of 96.5% over the IPO price of 23 per share.

Bharat Coking Coal share price opened at 45 on NSE and 45.21 on BSE. This means that the IPO allottees gained over 96.5% on the listing of Bharat Coking Coal IPO.

The listing of Bharat Coking Coal IPO came in line with the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the GMP of Bharat Coking Coal IPO were trading at a premium of +13.6.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

