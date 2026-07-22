Bharat Coking Coal share price crashes 7% after Q1FY27 results

Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal share price crashed 6.96% apiece on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported weak set of numbers during the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026, (Q1 results FY27) on 22 July.

The PSU stock opened at ₹36.07 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹37.51 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹34.40 on NSE on Wednesday.

BCCL Q1 results 2026 BCCL reported a consolidated net loss of ₹68.09 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a net profit of ₹176.87 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted a net profit of ₹27.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,587.27 crore during the June quarter, marking a decline of 3.55 per cent from ₹3,719.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, however, revenue increased 9.3 per cent from ₹3,282.95 crore reported in the March quarter.

At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA loss of ₹64.47 crore, compared with an EBITDA profit of ₹191 crore in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, Bharat Coking Coal's production stood at 6.56 million tonnes, compared with 9.04 million tonnes in the corresponding period a year earlier. Offtake also declined to 7.72 million tonnes from 8.98 million tonnes in Q1 FY26.

The company's sales realisation per tonne increased 12% year-on-year to ₹4,647, compared with ₹4,142 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Production from opencast mines fell 12.3% year-on-year to 2.24 million tonnes (MT), while output from underground mines rose 24.3% to 0.05 MT. Washed coking coal production stood at 0.14 MT, marginally lower by 0.8% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, BCCL's overburden removal declined 16.1% to 10.84 million cubic metres. Its raw coal offtake remained largely flat at 2.69 MT compared with the same period last year.

BCCL share price trend The share price trend of BCCL has remained negative amid weak market sentiments. The PSU stock has slipped 5.14% in a week and 15.88% in a month.

Furthermore, BCCL shares have plunged 14% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

BCCL shares debuted in the Indian stock exchanges in January this year. The stock listed at ₹45 per share, marking a 96% premium over its IPO price of ₹23.