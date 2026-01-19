Bharat Coking Coal share price dips after bumper debut in the Indian stock market. Buy, sell or hold?

Stock market today: After receiving a strong response in the Indian primary market, Bharat Coking Coal's shares were listed on the BSE and the NSE at a bumper 96% premium on Monday. Bharat Coking Coal share price opened on the BSE at ₹45.21 apiece, whereas on the NSE, it listed at ₹45 apiece. However, shares of the Coal India subsidiary company failed to sustain at higher levels and crashed after the profit-booking trigger.

According to stock market experts, Bharat Coking Coal shares could list at a bumper premium due to strong price discovery driven by the valuation of the product's scarcity. The premium valuation also factors in BCCL’s strategic positioning amid sustained steel demand, limited domestic coking coal availability, and high entry barriers, reinforcing its long-term earnings visibility and pricing power.

Bharat Coking Coal share price: Reasons for strong listing Highlighting the reasons that enabled the strong listing of Bharat Coking Coal shares, Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, said, “BCCL’s listing significantly outperformed our expectations, underpinned by strong price discovery driven by the valuating scarcity value of the product offering. Investor demand reflected the market’s recognition of a rare, pure-play opportunity to gain exposure to India’s largest and most vertically integrated participant in the coking coal value chain a critical and non-substitutable input for the domestic steel industry. The premium valuation also factors in BCCL’s strategic positioning amid sustained steel demand, limited domestic coking coal availability, and high entry barriers, reinforcing its long-term earnings visibility and pricing power.”

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, “The stellar listing was driven by strong fundamentals, BCCL’s strategic importance in India’s steel and metallurgical coal supply chain, and a positive outlook for the coal and core infrastructure sector. Strong IPO oversubscription across categories clearly translated into aggressive buying interest on debut.”

What's next after a strong listing? “Given the premium listing that has nearly doubled investors’ capital raises valuations post listing, we advise IPO allotted investors to partially monetise gains by booking profits on 50% of their holdings, while retaining the balance to participate in longer-term value creation,” Prashant Tapse said.

Bharat Coking Coal share price target ON Bharat Coking Coal share price prediction, Prashant Tapse said, “For the retained position, we maintain a target price of ₹50 to ₹52, with a disciplined stop-loss placed below ₹35 to manage downside risk based on CMP ₹42. Non-allotted investors are advised to avoid chasing the stock on listing day and instead wait for a post-listing consolidation phase. Near-term volatility remains likely, particularly in the context of a cautious and volatile broader market environment.”

“Traders and short-term investors may consider book profits. Long-term investors may continue to hold the stock with a stop-loss of ₹35, keeping a medium-to-long-term perspective,” said Shivani Nyati of Swastika Investmart.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.