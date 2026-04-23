Bharat Coking Coal share price falls over 5% after Q4 results

Bharat Coking Coal share price fell over 5% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported its Q4 results. Bharat Coking Coal shares declined as much as 5.04% to ₹34.05 apiece on the BSE.
The newly-listed Coal India subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal reported 59% drop in its net profit to ₹27.28 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 from ₹66.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 declined 15% to ₹3,282.95 crore from ₹3,865.79 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Its offtake in Q4 decreased to 7.22 MT from 9.88 MT, YoY. In FY26, offtake was at 33.05 MT as compared to 38.3 MT in FY25.
Operating performance during the March weakened as the company reported an EBITDA loss of ₹335 crore, compared to EBITDA profit of ₹62 crore during the same quarter last year.
Bharat Coking Coal’s stripping activity adjustment debit stood at ₹80.4 crore compared to a credit of ₹393 crore in the previous year.
The company’s board of directors has revised prices of its washed coking coal and also approved the mechanism of import parity pricing. In-line with its MoU with SAIL, the company's board approved the price of washed coking coal for Q1FY27, effective from April 1, 2026.
The basic price is ₹13,403 per MT for Washed Prime Coking Coal and ₹10,937 per MT for Washed Medium Coking Coal. Other charges, levies and taxes shall be applicable over and above.
The company's board also approved the revision of evacuation charges for washery products, effective April 1, 2026.
BCCL board also approved the waiver of Performance Incentive and Discount in Price to Power Consumers (upto 10% in various slabs) for lifting beyond 100% of Annual Contracted Quantity.
Bharat Coking Coal share price has gained over 6% in one month, while the stock has declined over 7% in three months.
The Coal India subsidiary made a bumper debut in the Indian stock market on 19 January 2026. Bharat Coking Coal shares were listed at ₹45.21 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 96.5% to the issue price of ₹23 per share.
At 9:40 AM, Bharat Coking Coal share price was trading 4.88% lower at ₹34.11 apiece on the BSE.
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