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Bharat Coking Coal share price jumps 7% today despite 19% fall in 2026 | Check target, stop loss

Bharat Coking Coal shares opened at 31.64 per share today on NSE, as compared to previous close of 31.11 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of 33.48 on 14 October.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Oct 2026, 11:42 AM IST
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Bharat Coking Coal share price zoomed 7.23% in Wednesday's trading session. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Bharat Coking Coal share price zoomed 7.23% in Wednesday's trading session. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)
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Bharat Coking Coal share price zoomed 7.23% in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced a price hike for raw coking coal on Tuesday.

Bharat Coking Coal shares opened at 31.64 per share today on NSE, as compared to previous close of 31.11 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of 33.48 on 14 October.

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Bharat Coking Coal price hike details

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Bharat Coking Coal said that the board has approved a price hike in the select grades of raw coking coal supplied to the non-regulated sector.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bharat Coking Coal Limited, at its meeting held on 13th Oct, 2026, approved the Rationalisation of Basic Prices of certain grades of Raw Coking Coal for Non-Regulated Sector,” the company said in the filing.

It further said that the price revision aims to correct price differences between various coal grades. It applies only to the non-regulated sector and covers Steel Grades I and II, Direct Feed, PCC Washery Grades W-II to W-VI, and HVMC Washery Grades W-I to W-VI. Basic prices have been increased by around 0.1% to 14%, depending on the grade.

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Bharat Coking Coal share price performance

Bharat Coking Coal shares have gained 2.43% over the past week, indicating a modest recovery in the near term. However, the stock has remained largely flat over the past month, declining 0.42%.

The broader trend remains weak, with the shares down 19% year-to-date, reflecting significant losses in 2026.

Bharat Coking Coal share price outlook

According to Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, Bharat Coking Coal shares can be considered for a near-term upside, with a target price of 35.50, followed by 37 and 38.50.

“Investors should maintain a strict stop-loss at 29.80 to manage downside risk. The stock’s movement towards these levels will depend on buying momentum and overall market sentiment,” Ojha said.

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Meanwhile, Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, said that the stock has been trading in a falling channel after correcting from its 44 high and is currently testing resistance around 33–33.5.

“A decisive close above 33.5 could confirm a breakout, opening the way towards 35 and 36. On the downside, 31.8 and 30 are important support levels,” Garg said.

Garg further recommended investors fresh buying may be considered only after a confirmed breakout above 33.5, with a stop loss at 31.5 and upside targets of 35–36. Existing investors can hold with a trailing stop loss at 30. If the stock fails to break above resistance, traders should remain cautious and avoid premature entries, he added.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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