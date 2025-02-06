Mint Market

Bharat Dynamic Q3 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹147 crore; revenue up 38% YoY; declares dividend of ₹4 per share

  • Bharat Dynamic Q3 Results: Bharat Dynamics’ revenue in Q3FY25 increased 38% to 832 crore from 602 crore, year-on-year (YoY). The PSU defence company also announced an interim dividend of 4 per share.

Ankit Gohel
Published6 Feb 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Bharat Dynamic Q3 Results: Bharat Dynamics dividend record date is 14 February, 2025.(Photo: Reuters)

Bharat Dynamic Q3 Results: Bharat Dynamics Ltd, the state-run defence manufacturing company, reported a net profit of 147.12 crore in the third quarter of FY25, recording a growth of 9% from 135.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharat Dynamics’ revenue from operations in Q3FY25 increased 38% to 832.13 crore from 601.61 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, Bharat Dynamics’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024 grew 7% to 127 crore from 119 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 15.3% from 19.8%, YoY.

Advertisement

Bharat Dynamics Dividend

The PSU defence company also announced an interim dividend of 4 per share.

The Board of Directors of Bharat Dynamics has declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at 4 per share of the face value of 5 each, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | ITC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE: ITC shares fall ahead of earnings; dividend eyed

Bharat Dynamics has fixed 14 February, 2025 as “Record Date” for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Thus, only those shareholders will be eligible for dividend who hold the stock as on Bharat Dynamics dividend record date which 14 February 2025.

Advertisement

At 11:35 AM, Bharat Dynamics shares were trading 0.46% lower at 1,209.75 apiece on the BSE.

(To be updated)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBharat Dynamic Q3 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹147 crore; revenue up 38% YoY; declares dividend of ₹4 per share
First Published:6 Feb 2025, 11:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget