Bharat Dynamic Q3 Results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹147 crore; revenue up 38% YoY; declares dividend of ₹4 per share

Bharat Dynamic Q3 Results: Bharat Dynamics Ltd, the state-run defence manufacturing company, reported a net profit of ₹147.12 crore in the third quarter of FY25, recording a growth of 9% from ₹135.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharat Dynamics’ revenue from operations in Q3FY25 increased 38% to ₹832.13 crore from ₹601.61 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, Bharat Dynamics’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024 grew 7% to ₹127 crore from ₹119 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 15.3% from 19.8%, YoY.

Bharat Dynamics Dividend The PSU defence company also announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share.

The Board of Directors of Bharat Dynamics has declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 at ₹4 per share of the face value of ₹5 each, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bharat Dynamics has fixed 14 February, 2025 as “Record Date” for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Thus, only those shareholders will be eligible for dividend who hold the stock as on Bharat Dynamics dividend record date which 14 February 2025.

At 11:35 AM, Bharat Dynamics shares were trading 0.46% lower at ₹1,209.75 apiece on the BSE.