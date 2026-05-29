Bharat Dynamics, Aequs to Axiscades: Why are defence stocks down up to 8% today?

The Nifty India Defence index, representing the defence sector in the Indian stock market, tumbled as much as 1.3% in intraday deals on Friday, 29 May, amid up to an 8% decline in its constituents.

In the 20-pack defence index, 15 stocks were lower, four were higher, reflecting a broadly weak sentiment for the sector. Stock-specific action after the March quarter results, along with profit taking after a sharp rally, pulled the defence stocks lower in trade today.

Advertisement

The Nifty India Defence index has touched an intraday low of 9,124.85 today compared with its Wednesday close of 9,253.75. Yet, it remains one of the best-performing indices this year despite a volatile performance from the mainboard indices due to the heavy selling by foreign investors, oil price shock and rupee weakness.

Data from Trendlyne shows that the defence index is up over 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. It had gained 19% in 2025 and another 8.6% in 2024, the year of its inception, underscoring heightened investor interest in the sector. The government's massive export push, high capital expenditure by the companies, robust order pipeline and strong demand due to regular escalation in military conflicts.

Defence is seeing a classic late-stage profit-booking move after a strong rerating cycle, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS. However, the long-term theme remains credible: indigenisation, higher domestic procurement, export optionality and multi-year visibility in government orders.

Advertisement

"But the market has already paid upfront for a large part of that narrative. When stocks start discounting several years of flawless delivery, the risk shifts from order inflow to execution," he added.

The next leg of rally in defence stocks will not come from order-book size alone, said Dasani, adding that in this phase, companies that convert visibility into earnings and free cash flow may hold investor confidence, while names where valuations have moved ahead of execution could see sharper resets. "The sector is not structurally weak, but the risk-reward is no longer uniformly favourable."

Even on technical charts, the index is signalling the possibility of a next breakout. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that the Nifty Defence Index is approaching a crucial technical inflection point, trading just below the neckline of a 241-day cup-and-handle formation near 9210. "The prolonged base-building process reflects sustained accumulation and efficient supply absorption, often preceding a strong directional move," he observed.

Advertisement

He finds the current trend as healthy consolidation before a potential breakout. "A decisive breach and sustained close above 9210 would confirm the pattern and trigger fresh momentum buying across the defence basket. The breakout projects an immediate upside toward the 10,200 zone, offering a favourable risk-reward setup. Rising participation and supportive moving averages further strengthen the bullish case, while failure to clear the neckline would delay the breakout," said Jain.

Top defence losers today Among today's top losers, Bharat Dynamics led with an 8% decline following a disappointing set of earnings for the March quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Motilal Oswal also downgraded the stock to ‘neutral’.

Bharat Dynamics reported a weak set of results with a miss across all metrics. Revenue declined 73% YoY to ₹480 crore in Q4FY26. Gross margin remained strong at ~62.4%. However, due to weaker execution, operating deleverage resulted in EBITDA margin being lower at 11.5% vs. MOSL's estimate of 23.8%. Weak execution and margin contraction led to PAT declining 59% YoY to ₹110 crore, 66% below the brokerage's estimate.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal said that it expects overall execution to remain slower than its earlier estimates, with margins likely to stay under pressure due to a higher share of bought-out components. It, thus, cut the FY27/FY28 earnings by 25%/28%, and expects revenue/ PAT to clock a CAGR of 58%/53% over FY26-28 on a low base, with margins to improve gradually as the supply of components commences.

Aequs Limited was the second biggest loser, down 7%, facing selling pressure as earnings failed to catch up with the rise in its shares. The defence stock, up 30% YTD, posted a loss of ₹54.1 crore in Q4FY26 compared with a profit of ₹9 crore. Revenue grew 47% YoY to ₹367.1 crore, driven by continued strength in aerospace and scaling of the consumer segment.

Advertisement

Axiscades, meanwhile, was locked in the 5% lower price. Paras Defence, Apollo Microsystems, Cochin Shipyard, BEL, BEML, HAL and Solar Industries traded with cuts, along with Midhani, MTAR Rech and Zen Technologies.

On the flip side, GRSE, Data Patterns, Mazagon Dock and Dynamatic Technologies rose, recording up to 5% upside.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.