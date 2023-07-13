Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, other defence stocks see a sharp rally; Should you buy at these levels?4 min read 13 Jul 2023, 02:26 PM IST
The sharp upside momentum in defence stocks comes amid reports that the Defence Ministry gave initial approval to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines.
Defence stocks have witnessed a decent rally in the last few sessions on the back of robust order books and healthy pipelines amid optimism over more defence deals in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France during July 13-14.
