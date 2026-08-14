Bharat Dynamics Q1 results: Profit sees sixfold increase, revenue surges 131% YoY

Bharat Dynamics Q1 profit: Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), on Friday, 14 August, reported an over sixfold, or 547.4% year-on-year (YoY), jump in its Q1FY27 profit to ₹118.79 crore. In the same quarter last year, the defence PSU's profit was ₹18.35 crore.

BDL's total Revenue from operations for the quarter under review more than doubled, or jumped 131% YoY, to ₹572.24 crore from ₹247.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, BDL's profit rose by 5% from ₹113.18 crore in Q4FY26, and revenue increased by 19.2% from ₹480.20 crore in the December quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for the quarter turned positive at ₹83.1 crore compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹45.4 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin for Q1FY27 stood at 14.5% compared to (-18.30)%.