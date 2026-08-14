Bharat Dynamics Q1 results: Profit sees sixfold increase, revenue surges 131% YoY

Bharat Dynamics Q1 results: Profit sees sixfold increase, revenue surges 131% YoY

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 Aug 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Bharat Dynamics Q1 profit jumped sixfold, while revenue surged 131% YoY.
Bharat Dynamics Q1 profit jumped sixfold, while revenue surged 131% YoY.(Pixabay)

Bharat Dynamics Q1 profit: Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), on Friday, 14 August, reported an over sixfold, or 547.4% year-on-year (YoY), jump in its Q1FY27 profit to 118.79 crore. In the same quarter last year, the defence PSU's profit was 18.35 crore.

BDL's total Revenue from operations for the quarter under review more than doubled, or jumped 131% YoY, to 572.24 crore from 247.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, BDL's profit rose by 5% from 113.18 crore in Q4FY26, and revenue increased by 19.2% from 480.20 crore in the December quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for the quarter turned positive at 83.1 crore compared to an EBITDA loss of 45.4 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin for Q1FY27 stood at 14.5% compared to (-18.30)%.

More to come…

Bharat DynamicsEarningEarningsQ1 ResultsQ1 Earnings
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