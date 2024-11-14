Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: Defence PSU posts 17% fal in net profit to ₹147 crore, revenue drops 11% YoY

Bharat Dynamics on Thursday posted a net profit of ₹122.53 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, recording a fall of 16.7% from ₹147.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The state-run defence company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 declined 11.5% to ₹544.76 crore from ₹615.81 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operating performance of Bharat Dynamics weakened during the September quarter as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 26.2% to ₹99 crore from ₹134 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 18.2% from 21.8%, YoY.

For six months ended September 2024, BDL’s net profit stood at ₹129.74 crore as against ₹188.91 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations for H1FY25 was at ₹735.93 crore as compared with ₹913.53 crore in H1FY24.

Bharat Dynamics Stock Price Update Bharat Dynamics stock price has fallen 17% in the past one month and 25% in three months. The PSU defence stock has given more than 15% returns year-to-date (YTD), while it has rallied over 82% in the past one year period.