Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: Defence PSU posts 17% fal in net profit to 147 crore, revenue drops 11% YoY

Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: Defence PSU posts 17% fal in net profit to ₹147 crore, revenue drops 11% YoY

Ankit Gohel

  • Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: The state-run defence company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 declined 11.5% to 544.8 crore from 615.8 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Bharat Dynamics Q2 Results: Bharat Dynamics reported 16.7% YoY fall in net profit to 122.5 crore.

Bharat Dynamics on Thursday posted a net profit of 122.53 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, recording a fall of 16.7% from 147.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The state-run defence company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY25 declined 11.5% to 544.76 crore from 615.81 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operating performance of Bharat Dynamics weakened during the September quarter as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 26.2% to 99 crore from 134 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 18.2% from 21.8%, YoY.

For six months ended September 2024, BDL’s net profit stood at 129.74 crore as against 188.91 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations for H1FY25 was at 735.93 crore as compared with 913.53 crore in H1FY24.

Bharat Dynamics Stock Price Update

Bharat Dynamics stock price has fallen 17% in the past one month and 25% in three months. The PSU defence stock has given more than 15% returns year-to-date (YTD), while it has rallied over 82% in the past one year period.

At 2:15 pm, Bharat Dynamics shares were trading 0.95% higher at 988.90 apiece on the BSE.

