Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit falls 59% YoY to ₹113 crore; ₹0.40 final dividend announced

Bharat Dynamics, on Thursday, announced its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026. The defence company reported 59.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone net profit to ₹113 crore in the March quarter 2026. The company reported ₹273 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations also fell 73% to ₹480 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to ₹1,777 crore last year same period.

On the operational front, EBITDA declined 81.5% year-on-year to ₹55.2 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹299 crore in Q4FY25. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin stood at 11.5%, down from 16.8% recorded in the January–March quarter of the previous fiscal year.

More to come..