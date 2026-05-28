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Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit falls 59% YoY to ₹113 crore; ₹0.40 final dividend announced

The defence company reported 59.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone net profit to 113 crore in the March quarter 2026.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 May 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit falls 59% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>113 crore; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.40 final dividend announced
Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit falls 59% YoY to ₹113 crore; ₹0.40 final dividend announced(Pixabay)
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Bharat Dynamics, on Thursday, announced its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026. The defence company reported 59.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone net profit to 113 crore in the March quarter 2026. The company reported 273 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations also fell 73% to 480 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to 1,777 crore last year same period.

On the operational front, EBITDA declined 81.5% year-on-year to 55.2 crore in the quarter under review, compared to 299 crore in Q4FY25. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin stood at 11.5%, down from 16.8% recorded in the January–March quarter of the previous fiscal year.

More to come..

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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