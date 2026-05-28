Bharat Dynamics Q4 results: Net profit falls 59% YoY to ₹113 crore; ₹0.40 final dividend announced

Bharat Dynamics, on Thursday, announced its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026. The defence company reported 59.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone net profit to ₹113 crore in the March quarter 2026. The company reported ₹273 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations also fell 73% to ₹480 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to ₹1,777 crore last year same period.

On the operational front, EBITDA declined 81.5% year-on-year to ₹55.2 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹299 crore in Q4FY25. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin stood at 11.5%, down from 16.8% recorded in the January–March quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.