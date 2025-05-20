Bharat Dynamics Q4 Update: Defence PSU declares board meeting date to consider Q4 results, final dividend for FY25

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Update: Bharat Dynamics announced on Tuesday, May 20, that it will conduct its board meeting on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to consider and approve its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25). The defence public sector undertaking (PSU) will also consider a final dividend for FY25.

The Hyderabad-based missile manufacturer also announced that the trading window for dealing in defence stocks will be closed from April 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the March quarter.

Bharat Dynamics Q4 results 2025 date “Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” said the defence PSU in an exchange filing.

(ii) It is also hereby notified that final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25 may be considered at the aforesaid Board Meeting.

(iii) Trading Window for dealing in securities is under closure from April 1, 2025 till 48 hours of the declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2025, for all ‘connected persons’ as per the code of Prohibition of Insider Trading of the company," said Bharat Dynamics in its exchange filing.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Trend The Hyderabad-based defence PSU is one of the domestic manufacturers of ammunition and missile systems. It works in collaboration with DRDO and foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the manufacture and supply of various missiles and allied equipment to the Indian Armed Forces.

It began by producing a first-generation anti-tank guided missile—the French SS11 B1. While fulfilling its basic role as a weapons system manufacturer, Bharat Dynamics has built up in-house research and development capabilities, focusing on design and engineering activities. It has three manufacturing units, located at Hyderabad; Bhanur, Medak district; and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.