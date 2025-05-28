Bharat Dynamics share price declines 6% post Q4 results, dividend announcement: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market today: Bharat Dynamics share price declined almost 6% during the intraday trades on Wednesday, post Q4 results, Dividend announcement. The results were announced after the market hours on Tuesday

Bharat Dynamics Q4 Results On Tuesday, May 27, Bharat Dynamics (BDL) announced its Q4FY25 performance and saw its standalone net profit decrease 5.54 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹272.77 crore, down from ₹288.78 crore in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

However, the total revenue from operations more than doubled from ₹854.12 crore in Q4FY24 to ₹1,776.98 crore in Q4FY25.

Compared to Q4FY24's ₹404.90 crore, standalone EBITDA or Earnings before interest tax Depreciation and amortisation for the reviewed quarter was ₹398.54 crore, a 1.57 percent YoY decrease. Compared to 47.41 percent YoY, the EBITDA margin for Q4FY25 came at 22.43 percent.

Analysts Views Analysts gave positive views post the January- March quarter results led by strong and rising order book that improves revenues visibility and also the execution that led to sharp rise in reveneus.

In Q4FY25, Bharat Dynamics (BDL) reported a robust top line (up108% YoY), continuing its excellent performance into the following year, said Nuvama Institutional Equities. Strong revenue visibility over the next three to four years is provided by the approximately ₹67 billion in order inflows for FY25, which increased the backlog to ₹228 billion (almost seven times FY25 sales)., added Nuvama , even though they remain watchful and said that timely execution will be the primary growth catalyst in this regard.

BDL or Bharat Dynamics Technical Outlook

BDL has broken out of a 46-week-long bullish rounding pattern and is now trading above its previous all-time high of ₹1,787. Despite lower breakout volumes, strong price action and momentum suggest continued strength. The stock now eyes ₹2,050 as the next upside target. For this bullish momentum to sustain, it must hold above ₹1,750 on a closing basis, which serves as a key reversal level and stop-loss for positional traders, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments

BDL or Bharat Dynamics Dividend details The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend for the year ending March 31, 2025, at ₹0.65 per share of face value of Rs. 5 l-each. After the shareholders approve it at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend will be paid out to the eligible shareholders of Bharat Dynamics within 30 days of the AGM date.

BDL or Bharat Dynamics share price movement BDL or Bharat Dynamics share price, opened at RS 1869.95 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the opening levels, the scrip was already almost 4.5% lower than the previous day's closing price of ₹1959.80.

During the day, BDL or Bharat Dynamics share price lost further to hit an intraday low of ₹ 1844.10, translating into almost 6% decline in the Defence stock.