Bharat Dynamics share price jumps as stock trades ex-dividend today
- Bharat Dynamics Ltd has announced ₹8.15 apiece interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23
Bharat Dynamics shares have been in uptrend for some time as the defense company has struck 10 MoU (memoranda of Understanding ) with Indian and overseas companies during the recently concluded Aero India 2023. The company has informed Indian bourses about the deal and in its latest exchange communication the defence company has received export order worth $255 million, which is subject to Government of India (GoI) clearance.
