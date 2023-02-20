Bharat Dynamics shares have been in uptrend for some time as the defense company has struck 10 MoU (memoranda of Understanding ) with Indian and overseas companies during the recently concluded Aero India 2023. The company has informed Indian bourses about the deal and in its latest exchange communication the defence company has received export order worth $255 million, which is subject to Government of India (GoI) clearance.

The stock is trading ex-dividend today as well. As per the in formation available on BSE website, the board of directors of Bharat Dynamics Ltd has approved an interim dividend of ₹8.15 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The company board also fixed 20th February 2023 as record date to finalise eligible shareholders for the payment of interim dividend.

Informing about the export order worth $255 million, Bharat Dynamics Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, (as amended) we wish to inform that BDL has received export order worth USD 255 Million. The order will be executed subject to Government clearances."

Bharat Dynamics Ltd informed Indian stock market bourses about the MoU during Aero India 2023 citing, "Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), which is showcasing its largest-ever display of its products during the ongoing Aero India – 2023 at Bengaluru has entered into ten Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several foreign and Indian companies today."

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL expressed that the MoUs signed with the new partners would open new avenues for greater cooperation between the companies / academia.

Bharat Dynamics dividend

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has already informed BSE and NSE about the interim dividend and dividend record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulations 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for quarter & nine months ended 31.12.2022 along with the Limited Review Report. The said results have been considered and recommended by Audit Committee and approved by the Board at its meeting held on 07.02.2023. Arrangements have also been made to publish the extract of the results in a national daily (English) and Local daily (Telugu) and (Hindi) newspapers. 2. Further we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its 274th Meeting held on 07.02.2023 has declared Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 @ Rs. 8.15/- per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Company has fixed 20 February, 2023 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2022-23."

Bharat Dynamics share price is currently quoting ₹915.60 apiece, around 5 per cent higher from its close price on Friday last week.

