Bharat Dynamics share price jumps as stock trades ex-dividend today

Bharat Dynamics dividend

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has already informed BSE and NSE about the interim dividend and dividend record date citing, "Pursuant to Regulations 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for quarter & nine months ended 31.12.2022 along with the Limited Review Report. The said results have been considered and recommended by Audit Committee and approved by the Board at its meeting held on 07.02.2023. Arrangements have also been made to publish the extract of the results in a national daily (English) and Local daily (Telugu) and (Hindi) newspapers. 2. Further we wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its 274th Meeting held on 07.02.2023 has declared Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 @ Rs. 8.15/- per share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Company has fixed 20 February, 2023 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2022-23."