Bharat Dynamics share price rises 5% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stocks?

Stock Market Today: Bharat Dynamics share price gained more than 5% in the morning trades on Wednesday post Q1 results that were declared after the market hours on Tuesday:

Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results The defence sector state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) reported on Tuesday a sharp 154.37 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the June 2025 quarter. Profit for the April-June 2025 quarter was at ₹18.35 crore, up from ₹7.21 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharat Dynamics revenues from operations at ₹247.92 crore in Q1 FY25 increased by 29.69 percent , up from ₹191.16 crore during the same quarter last year.

Analysts' views on Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results Bharat Dynamics' strong performance during the April-June quarter was attributed to a strong order book and execution, though the quarter remains seasonally weak.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates remained negative; however, the high other income lifted the net profits.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said that Bharat Dynamics (BDL) reported subdued profitability overshadowing robust execution, which surged 30% YoY during Q1FY26.

Bharat Dynamics outlook and analyst recommendations With a strong order book of nearly ₹23300 crore, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects execution to scale up further in the coming quarters, particularly from Akash and Astra Mk1, MRSAM, and armament projects. They expect BDL to benefit from a strong prospect pipeline of nearly ₹50,000 crore and an emergency procurement program.

A strong backlog of around ₹22800 crore (7 times FY25 sales), as per Nuvama, coupled with ₹42800 crore of pipeline, lends us earnings visibility over the next four–five years. Timely/profitable execution along with huge export optionality from friendly countries remains a key catalyst, as per Nuvama. They maintain a buy rating with a target price of ₹2250.

MOFSL had initiated coverage on BDL in July ’25 with a neutral recommendation due to high valuations of 52 times and 38 times FY27 and FY28 estimated earnings per share . Since then, the stock has come down by 25% and is now trading at reasonable valuations of 39 times and 29 times FY27 and FY28 estimated earnings per share (EPS).

MOFS has maintained its estimates and expects execution and margins to scale up in the coming quarters. They upgrade the stock to BUY from Neutral with a target price of ₹1,900.