Bharat Dynamics share price to be in focus on Tuesday as company secures ₹2,462 crore order for missiles

Bharat Dynamics shares are likely to attract investors' interest during Tuesday's session, December 02, as the company secured a significant order. In its regulatory filing post-market hours today, the company informed investors that it had secured a ₹2,462 crore order from the Indian Army.

The company will supply anti-tank guided missiles and surface-to-air missiles. It stated that these orders have been booked after the previous update issued in mid-November.

Earlier in mid-November, the company had signed a contract worth ₹2,096 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Invar anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army.

Bharat Dynamics Q2 results 2025 Bharat Dynamics reported a strong performance for Q2FY26, with its standalone profit rising 76.2% year-on-year to ₹215.88 crore, up from ₹122.53 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 110.55% to ₹1,147.03 crore, compared with ₹544.77 crore a year ago. Total expenses also grew sharply, increasing 111% to ₹979.98 crore from ₹464.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA climbed 89.4% to ₹188 crore versus ₹98.8 crore last year. Despite the higher EBITDA, the EBITDA margin declined to 16.4%, compared with 18.1% in the year-ago period.

Total operating revenue reached ₹1,394.96 crore in H1FY26, up 89.5% from ₹735.94 crore in H1FY25. Meanwhile, total expenses for H1FY26 increased 78.24% year-on-year to ₹1,291.64 crore, compared with ₹724.65 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Following the earnings, Choice Institutional Equities said that multiple high-value indigenous programs, such as Astra Mk-2, Akash NG, and ATGM, are expected to move into production. Hence, BDL remains one of the most credible beneficiaries of India’s growing missile modernisation agenda, it added.

The brokerage believes that Bharat Dynamics continues to be one of the most credible beneficiaries of India’s missile modernisation efforts. Its established infrastructure, close collaboration with DRDO, and proven execution capability across complex missile systems provide a clear competitive advantage.

Motilal Oswal expects BDL to benefit from emergency procurement, QRSAM, follow-on Astra orders from HAL, VSHORADS, and other programs. With a strong order book of ₹23,500 crore and a focus on execution, the firm projects the company to grow revenue, EBITDA and PAT at 35%, 64% and 51% over FY25-28.