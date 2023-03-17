Bharat Electronics declares second interim dividend, record date next week1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:40 PM IST
- BEL shares were trading more than 2% higher at ₹94 apiece on the BSE
Bharat Electronics Ltd's (BEL) board of directors have approved the second interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share (60%) for FY23 and the record date for the same has been fixed as next week on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The stock was trading more than 2% higher at ₹94 apiece on the BSE in Friday's afternoon deals.
